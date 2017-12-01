Red Hat Continues Advancing GFS2 File-System Capabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 26 October 2018 at 06:17 AM EDT.
Red Hat developers continue advancing the capabilities of the GFS2 cluster file-system and this week Andy Price shared an update on their efforts at the Open-Source Summit Europe in Edinburgh.

Some of the recent developments around the GFS2 shared-disk file-system include performance optimizations around iomap writes, new resource group header fields, expanded journal log header information, and other low-level improvements.

Some of Red Hat's future plans for GFS2 include a faster fsck for GFS2 that uses AIO and larger reads, process-shared resource group locking, trusted xattrs, and deprecating the "meta" GFS2 file-system fork. Other future efforts are planned around file-system versioning, and journal flush-related performance optimizations.

Those interested in the GFS2 Linux file-system can learn more about Red Hat's work on this code in 2018 via this PDF slide deck from the just-ended Edinburgh conference.
