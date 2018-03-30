GDC 2018 Videos Now Available, Including Khronos/Vulkan Talks

If you are looking for some deep technical content to watch this weekend, the video recordings from this month's Game Developers Conference 2018 (GDC 18) are now available.
The GDC sessions from San Francisco, including a few talks about OpenGL and Vulkan but not much that is Linux specific, can be found via GDCVault.com. Most of the videos are free to watch but you must supply some basic contact information to watch while for other sessions are just PDF slide decks.
If it is just the Khronos / Vulkan content you are interested in, The Khronos Group put up their developer day videos over on YouTube.
Add A Comment