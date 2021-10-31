GDB Debugger Adds Native Support For OpenRISC On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 31 October 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT.
The GNU Debugger (GDB) has landed native support for OpenRISC on Linux and GDB server support.

Merged this week to the GDB Git code was native support for OpenRISC "or1k" and GDB server support. This native support builds off earlier OpenRISC code within the GNU Debugger.

See these commits for more details.

The OpenRISC open-source processor ISA continues seeing improved adoption within the Linux/open-source ecosystem but still doesn't see nearly the widespread industry support as RISC-V. OpenRISC 1000 is considered stable but still lacking readily available hardware implementations and namely driven by software simulators and FPGA implementations.

The mainline kernel has supported OpenRISC 1000 for a while and continues to be improved upon. Since the GCC 9 compiler there has also been support for OpenRISC and now with the next GDB release is native debug support for OpenRISC on Linux.
