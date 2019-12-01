GDB Adds Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading For Faster Debugging Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 December 2019 at 08:52 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
It's not often there are features to report on with regard to GNU Debugger (GDB) performance, but a new feature in place is multi-threaded symbol loading.

GDB can now handle multi-threaded symbol loading to yield better performance on today's multi-core systems. This feature is still in development/testing so for now is disabled by default but can be done by setting worker-threads to "unlimited" rather than the default value of 0. The worker-threads tunable controls the number of worker threads that can be used by GDB and is currently used for demangling the names of linker symbols.

This change is in place for Git and will be part of the eventual next release, presumably GDB 8.4.
Add A Comment
Related News
Motorola m68k Support Improved Upon In GCC - Saved From Being Removed In GCC 11
GNUstep Might Deprecate Support For GNU's GCC In Favor Of LLVM Clang
GCC 10 Feature Development Is Over - Now The Focus Turns To Bug Fixing
Initial Patches Wire In C++20 Coroutines For The GCC Compiler
GCC Might Finally Have A Static Analysis Framework Thanks To Red Hat
The GCC 10 Compiler Lands OpenMP / OpenACC Offloading To AMD Radeon GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Linux 5.5 Finally Doing Away With The SYSCTL System Call
The Big Graphics Driver Update Lands In Linux 5.5 With Exciting Changes For Intel + AMD