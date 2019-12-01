GDB Adds Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading For Faster Debugging Performance

It's not often there are features to report on with regard to GNU Debugger (GDB) performance, but a new feature in place is multi-threaded symbol loading.
GDB can now handle multi-threaded symbol loading to yield better performance on today's multi-core systems. This feature is still in development/testing so for now is disabled by default but can be done by setting worker-threads to "unlimited" rather than the default value of 0. The worker-threads tunable controls the number of worker threads that can be used by GDB and is currently used for demangling the names of linker symbols.
This change is in place for Git and will be part of the eventual next release, presumably GDB 8.4.
