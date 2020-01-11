GNU's GDB Adds Multi-Target Debugging Support

A big change merged to the GNU Debugger (GDB) code-base on Friday is support for multi-target debugging support.
GDB multi-target debugging is officially summed up as:
GDB now supports debugging multiple target connections simultaneously. For example, you can now have each inferior connected to different remote servers running in different machines, or have one inferior debugging a local native process, an inferior debugging a core dump, etc.
This support is experimental and comes with some limitations -- you can only resume multiple targets simultaneously if all targets support non-stop mode, and all remote stubs or servers must support the same set of remote protocol features exactly. See also "info connections" and "add-inferior -no-connection" below, and "maint set target-non-stop" in the user manual.
More details on the GDB multi-target debugging behavior are explained with these documentation changes.
This multi-target support is coming with GDB 9. GDB 9 also is bringing various new built-in functions, TLS support on more platforms, better Ada support, support for compiling with Python 3 on Windows, multi-threaded symbol loading for better performance, Python API improvements, and various other additions.
