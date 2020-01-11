GNU's GDB Adds Multi-Target Debugging Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 January 2020 at 07:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
A big change merged to the GNU Debugger (GDB) code-base on Friday is support for multi-target debugging support.

GDB multi-target debugging is officially summed up as:
GDB now supports debugging multiple target connections simultaneously. For example, you can now have each inferior connected to different remote servers running in different machines, or have one inferior debugging a local native process, an inferior debugging a core dump, etc.

This support is experimental and comes with some limitations -- you can only resume multiple targets simultaneously if all targets support non-stop mode, and all remote stubs or servers must support the same set of remote protocol features exactly. See also "info connections" and "add-inferior -no-connection" below, and "maint set target-non-stop" in the user manual.

More details on the GDB multi-target debugging behavior are explained with these documentation changes.

This multi-target support is coming with GDB 9. GDB 9 also is bringing various new built-in functions, TLS support on more platforms, better Ada support, support for compiling with Python 3 on Windows, multi-threaded symbol loading for better performance, Python API improvements, and various other additions.
Add A Comment
Related News
GRUB Boot Loader Adds Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Disks
It Looks Like GCC's Long-Awaited Git Conversion Could Happen This Weekend
Glibc Sees End Of Year Improvements For GNU Hurd With The Microkernel Entering Its 30th Year
FSF-Approved Trisquel 9.0 Reaches Development Milestone Before Ringing In The New Year
The Debate Over GCC's SVN-to-Git Conversion Approach Won't Be Settled This Year
GNU Maintainers Seeking Greater Transparency, Clear Procedures From The FSF
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Systemd Will Be Working To Improve Out-Of-Memory Linux Handling With Facebook OOMD
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Benchmarks Of Clear Linux's Native Kernel Against Current/Mainline/Preempt-RT Kernels
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork
Fedora 32 Looking At Using EarlyOOM By Default To Better Deal With Low Memory Situations