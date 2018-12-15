GDB Picks Up Support For OpenRISC Linux Debugging
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 December 2018 at 01:35 AM EST. Add A Comment
The GNU Debugger (GDB) now has support for OpenRISC Linux debugging.

Should you be interested in OpenRISC as this alternative to RISC-V as an open-source RISC-based CPU instruction set, there is initial support for Linux debugging Linux user-space debugging and core dump analysis to complement its previous bare metal debugging support. This capability is loosely based on GDB's existing RISC-V and NIOS2 support.

Other details on this OR1K Linux debug support in GDB via this commit.

Other work that's been queuing in GDB include support for additional registers on PowerPC Linux targets, experimental support for the compilation and injection of C++ source code into the inferior, support for IPv6 connections with the GDB server, expanded RISC-V support, and a variety of other changes.
