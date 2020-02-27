GDB Debugger Adds Support For Debuginfod Web Server
27 February 2020
Debuginfod is the Red Hat led debug information HTTP web server distributed as part of elfutils and able to supply on-demand source code and ELF/DWARF debug files to debuggers / IDEs / other compiler tooling. The GDB debugger can now tap debuginfod for on-demand source files and debug information that isn't present on the local system.

The motivation with debuginfod is to carry less developer "baggage" on local systems when it comes to debug files and potentially even source files. Particularly for organizations or cases like Linux distributions, a centralized debuginfod server could in turn supply the needed files to clients based upon the requested build ID. Red Hat has been working to expand the debuginfod support both for the GNU toolchain and also LLVM, among other possible users.

Following Binutils 2.34 adding debuginfod support, the GNU Debugger (GDB) now also supports connecting to debuginfod web servers.

As of this commit that landed on Wednesday, GDB can request debugging resources and source code from the remote server should it not find the needed files locally.
