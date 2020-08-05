GNU Debugger Adding eBPF Debugging Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 August 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
The GNU Debugger (GDB) has merged initial support for debugging of eBPF code that is traditionally consumed by the Linux kernel as part of this in-kernel special purpose virtual machine.

Oracle engineer Jose Marchesi contributed the new target of (e)BPF for basic debugging at this point.

Included as part of this is an eBPF simulator for GDB that is the start of a basic instruction simulator for eBPF programs.

This is just the start currently merged for GDB, but given the increasing popularity of eBPF this target is sure to see more thorough support in due course.
