GDB Debugger Lands CTF Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 7 October 2019 at 06:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
The GNU Debugger (GDB) now has support for the Compact C Type Format following support for this debugging information format having been added to the GCC compiler and Binutils.

The CTF debug format is described as "a reduced form of debugging information whose main purpose is to describe the type of C entities such as structures, unions, typedefs and function arguments at the global scope only. It does not contain debug information about source lines, location expressions, or local variables."

CTF is a simpler format than DWARF with a goal of being faster and simpler than dealing with debuginfo packages. CTF was developed by Sun/Oracle and the format is documented here.

In plumbing the GNU toolchain for CTF support, GDB now has initial support.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
GCC Developers Look At Transitioning Their Codebase To C++11
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Parallelizing GCC's Internals Continues To Be Worked On & Showing Promising Potential
GCC's Conversion To Git: "Within The Realm Of The Practically Achievable"
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September
Significant Performance & Perf-Per-Watt Gains Coming For Intel CPUs On Linux Schedutil