GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 May 2019 at 05:22 PM EDT.
The big GDB 8.3 feature release was just announced by Joel Brobecker. This update to the GNU Debugger comes with many improvements and new features for assisting developers.

The GNU Debugger 8.3 release brings native configurations for RISC-V GNU/Linux and RISC-V FreeBSD, support for the C-SKY CPU architecture, OpenRISC GNU/Linux support, support for terminal styling on the CLI and TUI, experimental support for compilation/injection of C++ source code into the inferior, GDB/GDBserver finally support IPv6 connections, and a variety of other improvements.

The support for compilation and injection of C++ code depends upon GCC7 or newer with the libcp1.so library and currently is considered experimental.

Overall this is a pretty well rounded feature update to this commonly used open-source code debugger. Those wanting to learn more about GDB 8.3 can do so via the release announcement.
