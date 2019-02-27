The code for the GNU Debugger "GDB" was branched overnight ahead of the upcoming v8.3 release. This release adds for compilation and injection of C++ code, RISC-V improvements, terminal styling capabilities, and a lot more.
With GDB 8.3 now branched, feature work on this next version of the GNU Debugger has ended. Among the new work for GDB 8.3 includes:
- Experimental support for compilation and injection of C++ source code into the process being debugged, but missing support for some language features.
- Support for IPv6 connections with GDB and GDB Server.
- Faster loading of the same binaries with GDB now automatically saving the indices of DAWRF symbols to disk.
- Support for target descriptions on RISC-V.
- Terminal styling support for the CLI/TUI.
- Support for OpenRISC on Linux systems, RISC-V support on Linux/FreeBSD, and C-SKY on Linux too.
- Access to more registers for PowerPC hardware on Linux.
- A build-time option to enable Undefined Behavior Sanitizer (UBSan) support.
- New/improved commands and various other enhancements.
A complete listing of the work can be found via this NEWS file on the newly-created gdb-8.3-branch.
GDB 8.3 had been expected for branching at the end of January but appears to be running slightly behind schedule, but nevertheless you can expect for this new debugger update to be officially out in the near future. Exciting times ahead for the GNU toolchain especially to be completed by the upcoming release of GCC 9.
