GDB 8.2.1 Debugger Brings Support For RISC-V ELF
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 23 December 2018 at 10:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
GDB 8.2.1 was released today as the newest version of the GNU Debugger For C/C++ as well as Ada, Go, Rust, and other languages.

GDB 8.2.1 is primarily a bug-fix release with a number of corrections to be found in this new version. But notable to this release is adding support for debugging RISC-V ELF binaries (riscv*-*-elf). This last release of 2018 also brings Python API improvements, various enhancements to the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Linux support, better flexibility for loading symbol files, and various other changes.

More details in this morning's release announcement.
