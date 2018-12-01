GDB 8.2.1 was released today as the newest version of the GNU Debugger For C/C++ as well as Ada, Go, Rust, and other languages.
GDB 8.2.1 is primarily a bug-fix release with a number of corrections to be found in this new version. But notable to this release is adding support for debugging RISC-V ELF binaries (riscv*-*-elf). This last release of 2018 also brings Python API improvements, various enhancements to the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Linux support, better flexibility for loading symbol files, and various other changes.
More details in this morning's release announcement.
