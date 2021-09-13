GNU Debugger 11.1 Released With MTE Support, Core File Debugging For 64-bit Cygwin Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 13 September 2021 at 01:34 PM EDT.
GDB 11.1 is now available as the latest feature update to the GNU Debugger.

GDB 11.1 has a variety of different changes for enhancing this widely-used, open-source debugger. Among the GNU Debugger 11.1 changes are:

- Initial support for memory tagging but currently limited to Arm's AArch64 MTE memory tagging extension.

- Core file debugging is now supported for Cygwin 64-bit programs.

- A variety of enhancements to its Python and Guile interfaces.

- GDB's text user interface now supports mouse actions.

- New CLI options of "--early-init-command" and "--early-init-eval-command"

- Removal of ARM Symbian support.

- A variety of other enhancements and fixes.

More details on the GDB 11.1 release via GNU.org.
