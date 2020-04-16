GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator

The GCC compiler's libstdc++ library has continued receiving more last minute C++20 work.
In particular, in recent days Red Hat's Jonathan Wakely has been merging more C++ standard library changes needed around C++20's spaceship operator and in particular the modifications laid out by p1614r2, better known as "The Mothership has Landed" with the changes to the C++ standard library around the new operator.
The latest libstdc++ commits can be viewed here that in recent days have been focused on ironing out those changes.
The GCC 10 compiler is looking like it will end up making its stable debut in May.
