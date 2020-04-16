GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 April 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU --
The GCC compiler's libstdc++ library has continued receiving more last minute C++20 work.

In particular, in recent days Red Hat's Jonathan Wakely has been merging more C++ standard library changes needed around C++20's spaceship operator and in particular the modifications laid out by p1614r2, better known as "The Mothership has Landed" with the changes to the C++ standard library around the new operator.

The latest libstdc++ commits can be viewed here that in recent days have been focused on ironing out those changes.

The GCC 10 compiler is looking like it will end up making its stable debut in May.
3 Comments
Related News
GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
GNUstep Sees New 2020 Releases For This Apple Cocoa/OpenStep Re-Implementation
GNU MediaGoblin Announces They Are Still Alive
GCC 10 Release Candidate Likely Hitting In The Next Few Weeks
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
GCC 11 Will Likely Support Using LLVM's libc++
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements