GCC "-fparallel-jobs" Sent Out For Compiling Individual Files In Parallel - Up To ~1.9x Speedup
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 August 2020 at 07:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
For the past two summers student developer Giuliano Belinassi has been working under Google Summer of Code in working to address GCC parallelization bottlenecks and ultimately a goal of allowing single source files to be split up for compilation in parallel by GCC. In particular, being able to split the compilation of large source files across multiple CPU cores. The latest patches on this "-fparallel-jobs=" was sent out today as we approach the end of GSoC 2020.

The GCC parallelization effort has been a success and shown much promise even going back to the end of last year. This summer he's been working more on allowing more of the GCC work to happen in parallel for large source files and culminated this week with sending out the "-fparallel-jobs=" patches.

The patches parallelize intra-procedural optimizations using the GCC LTO engine. When -fparallel-jobs=N is set, the maximum number of jobs to use is specified. The -fparallel-jobs can also accept "jobserver" for communicating with the GNU Make job server for launching jobs.

The new code works by splitting the output of a given source file, searching for symbols that must be partitioned together, cc1 will fork itself for each partition to be compiled, and the driver will then partially link each partitioned file together into a single object file. Depending upon the source file it also has the logic to potentially serial compile the file if it deems a parallelized compile ineffective.

Speedups on a Core i7 mobile CPU range from 0.95x to 1.9x when testing with two large source files in GCC. Yes, in some cases at the moment there is the possibility of regression and hence why this parallelization is concealed by a compiler flag for the time being. Included with this work is a new partitioner for parallel compilation, creating a fork-based parallelism engine, and other related bits.

The patches in their current form amount to around twenty five hundred lines of new code. Hopefully it will be reviewed punctually and ideally we could finally see this new parallelization support within GCC in the not too distant future.

While on the subject of compiler build times, for those interested in the current build speed requirements of different CPUs, the new OpenBenchmarking.org has some easy displays of: Linux kernel build times for a wide assortment of CPUs, LLVM build times, GCC build times, and more.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Emacs 27.1 Adds HarfBuzz Text Shaping, Native JSON Parsing
Fujitsu Begins Adding A64FX Support To GCC Compiler
GNU C Library 2.32 Released
GNU Debugger Adding eBPF Debugging Support
GCC Sees More Progress On Ability To Parallelize The Compilation Of Large Source Files
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
FUSE Read/Write Passthrough Updated For Much Better File-System Performance
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Unity Game Engine Planning For Many Improvements In 2021

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell