GCC 11 Picks Up A New Option For Large Source Files

When seeing GCC 11 in its early development state pick up a new -flarge-source-files option I was curious what that was all about....The "-flarge-source-files" option was recently merged into what will become version 11 of the GNU Compiler Collection. Does it do anything to speed-up the compilation of large source files or other improvements? No. It's actually about allowing GCC to track line/column numbers for larger source files.To now by default GCC will bail out on tracking column numbers after having gone through a lot of line numbers in a source file. But when it bails out on the column tracking in large source files, it also means warnings around misleading indentations and the like will no longer work.With this -flarge-source-files option, it basically increases the buffer to be able to handle column tracking for much larger files. But this -flarge-source-files option/behavior isn't implied by default as it can lead to "slower compilation and higher memory usage."Thus moving forward if your code-base has some rather large source files, setting -flarge-source-files would be recommended for optimal column tracking.More details within this GCC commit by Oracle's Qing Zhao.