GCC 11 Picks Up A New Option For Large Source Files
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 18 May 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. 7 Comments
GNU --
When seeing GCC 11 in its early development state pick up a new -flarge-source-files option I was curious what that was all about....

The "-flarge-source-files" option was recently merged into what will become version 11 of the GNU Compiler Collection. Does it do anything to speed-up the compilation of large source files or other improvements? No. It's actually about allowing GCC to track line/column numbers for larger source files.

To now by default GCC will bail out on tracking column numbers after having gone through a lot of line numbers in a source file. But when it bails out on the column tracking in large source files, it also means warnings around misleading indentations and the like will no longer work.

With this -flarge-source-files option, it basically increases the buffer to be able to handle column tracking for much larger files. But this -flarge-source-files option/behavior isn't implied by default as it can lead to "slower compilation and higher memory usage."

Thus moving forward if your code-base has some rather large source files, setting -flarge-source-files would be recommended for optimal column tracking.

More details within this GCC commit by Oracle's Qing Zhao.
7 Comments
Related News
GCC 11 Proposal Would Default To C++17 Level Features
GCC 11 Enables Co-Routines Support In C++20 Mode
GCC 10 Compiler Released With Radeon OpenMP/OpenACC Offload, Intel Tigerlake/Cooperlake
MediaGoblin 0.10 Released With Video Subtitles Support, Other Small Improvements
GNU C Library Adds Detection Support For Zhaoxin CPUs
GCC 10 Has Been Branched, GCC 10.1 Stable Looking To Release In Early May
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism