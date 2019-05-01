A Linaro Developer Has Taken Up The Effort Of Converting GCC's SVN To Git
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 May 2019 at 03:19 PM EDT. 21 Comments
GNU --
The lengthy battle of converting the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) to using a Git workflow from SVN might be getting closer to finally culminating... Linaro developer Maxim Kuvyrkov has jumped on the task of converting the GCC repository from SVN to Git and did so without much fuss.

Eric S. Raymond has been working for what feels like ages on converting GCC SVN to Git using his "Reposurgeon" tool but given the massive size of the GCC code-base and long development history, it's been a slow process. There were roadblocks in his approach of converting the SVN history to Git that were blamed on high RAM prices and other obstacles. Most recently he was working on porting his tool to Golang but that it would take months to complete.

Maxim Kuvyrkov meanwhile has jumped in with a set of scripts for converting the full GCC history over to Git. The scripts? Less than 300 lines of Bash leveraging the Git and SVN utilities.

The feedback so far on the patches appear promising and give us hope that this year we'll finally see the GCC Git switch made official.
21 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Eyeing LTO By Default; GCC 9 Optimization Work Thanks To Firefox
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
GNU Guix 1.0 System Distribution & Transactional Package Manager Released
GCC 9.1 RC2 Released Ahead Of Friday's Compiler Debut With Zen 2, Cascadelake Support
GCC9-RC Is Out With Hopes Of GCC 9.1 Next Week Bringing AMD Zen 2, D Language, OpenMP 5
Popular News This Week
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
More Details On Microsoft's WSL2 Implementation For Running Linux Binaries On Windows 10
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change