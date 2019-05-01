A Linaro Developer Has Taken Up The Effort Of Converting GCC's SVN To Git

The lengthy battle of converting the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) to using a Git workflow from SVN might be getting closer to finally culminating... Linaro developer Maxim Kuvyrkov has jumped on the task of converting the GCC repository from SVN to Git and did so without much fuss.
Eric S. Raymond has been working for what feels like ages on converting GCC SVN to Git using his "Reposurgeon" tool but given the massive size of the GCC code-base and long development history, it's been a slow process. There were roadblocks in his approach of converting the SVN history to Git that were blamed on high RAM prices and other obstacles. Most recently he was working on porting his tool to Golang but that it would take months to complete.
Maxim Kuvyrkov meanwhile has jumped in with a set of scripts for converting the full GCC history over to Git. The scripts? Less than 300 lines of Bash leveraging the Git and SVN utilities.
The feedback so far on the patches appear promising and give us hope that this year we'll finally see the GCC Git switch made official.
