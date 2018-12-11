GCC 9 Guts Out The PowerPC SPE Support

It should come as no surprise since it was deprecated in this year's GCC 8 release, but the PowerPC SPE code has been removed.
This isn't to be confused with conventional POWER/PowerPC but rather PowerPC SPE that is for the "Signal Processing Engine" on older FreeScale/IBM cores like the e500. It's not all that important these days and doesn't affect newer versions of the 64-bit Power support.
So as of Monday the "powerpcspe" code was removed ahead of the GCC 9.1 stable compiler update due out in a few months.
