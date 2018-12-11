GCC 9 Guts Out The PowerPC SPE Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 December 2018 at 12:02 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNU --
It should come as no surprise since it was deprecated in this year's GCC 8 release, but the PowerPC SPE code has been removed.

This isn't to be confused with conventional POWER/PowerPC but rather PowerPC SPE that is for the "Signal Processing Engine" on older FreeScale/IBM cores like the e500. It's not all that important these days and doesn't affect newer versions of the 64-bit Power support.

So as of Monday the "powerpcspe" code was removed ahead of the GCC 9.1 stable compiler update due out in a few months.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Free Software Foundation Endorses Arch-based Hyperbola GNU/Linux
GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.16 Released With Nearly 5K Commits
GCC 7.4 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes
GCC Compiler Picks Up New Option To Help With Live Kernel Patching
GNU Hurd Toolchain Support Added To LLVM Clang Compiler
GRUB Picks Up Zstd Support To Handle Compressed Btrfs File-Systems
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
GNOME Shell In Ubuntu 19.04 Should Be Faster, Ubuntu Devs Still Working On New Installer