GCC Plugins Now Supported On Windows/MinGW
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 November 2017 at 08:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
A late addition for the GCC 8 code compiler is adding support for plug-ins to Windows/MinGW.

The GNU Compiler Collection for years has supported plug-ins on Linux and other operating systems like macOS while finally there is the Windows/MinGW treatment. GCC plugins are loadable modules allowing for extended functionality via a subset of the GCC API for offering additional optimizations, analysis tools, etc.

As of this morning with this commit, plugins are now supported on Windows/MinGW.

Plugin support though on Windows is more limited than other platforms, notably including that these plugins are language-specific on Windows unlike on other platforms.

This is the latest addition to the many features/changes of GCC 8 with the stable GCC 8.1 debut expected by March or so.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
The New Compiler Features & Changes Of GCC 8
GCC 8 Feature Development Is Over
GNU Nano Text Editor Can Now Record & Replay Keystrokes
Cilk Plus Is Being Dropped From GCC
Intel Icelake CPU Target Patch Published For GCC
GNU Time 1.8 Rolls Out Some Improvements
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem