GCC Plugins Now Supported On Windows/MinGW

A late addition for the GCC 8 code compiler is adding support for plug-ins to Windows/MinGW.
The GNU Compiler Collection for years has supported plug-ins on Linux and other operating systems like macOS while finally there is the Windows/MinGW treatment. GCC plugins are loadable modules allowing for extended functionality via a subset of the GCC API for offering additional optimizations, analysis tools, etc.
As of this morning with this commit, plugins are now supported on Windows/MinGW.
Plugin support though on Windows is more limited than other platforms, notably including that these plugins are language-specific on Windows unlike on other platforms.
This is the latest addition to the many features/changes of GCC 8 with the stable GCC 8.1 debut expected by March or so.
