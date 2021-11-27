Loongson Posts Patch Series For Bringing Up LoongArch In GCC Compiler

China's Loongson continues bringing up LoongArch processor support for Linux with this MIPS64-based ISA now seeing the complete patch series for review to enable the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).
For months Loongson has been working on LoongArch support for the Linux kernel to varying extents from the new CPU ISA functionality to copying a lot of existing MIPS64 code and adding in new IDs. That Linux kernel support is still in the works.
Concurrently they have been working on the compiler/toolchain side as well. Recently LoongArch support for GNU Binutils was merged while sent out today were the set of 12 patches for wiring up the GCC compiler support.
This patch series from a Loongson engineer gets the preliminary support in place. The initial target is loongarch64-linux-gnu for 64-bit LoongArch on Linux.
Though due to the timing with GCC 12 having recently moved to its stage three development with a focus on fixing bugs, it may be too late for LoongArch to appear in GCC 12. In which case the LoongArch support wouldn't appear mainline until GCC 13 in 2023.
