GCC 9 libstdc++ Lands The C++17 Parallel Algorithms Implementation From Intel
While the release of GCC 9 (v9.1) is just a few weeks ago, a late addition to this annual compiler collection update is its C++ standard library now having a C++17 parallel algorithms implementation thanks to Intel developers.

Intel has been working on contributing their C++17 parallel algorithms library code to both GCC and also to the LLVM project. Intel has been working on this Parallel STL implementation the past few years with a focus on contributing the support to the libc++ and libstdc++ C++ standard libraries. The Parallel STL is a portable implementation of threaded/vectorized execution of standard C++ algorithms, which can equate to a performance win on today's multi-core systems.

To some surprise, the massive contribution landed a few minutes ago in the GCC Git/SVN code in time for the upcoming GCC 9 stable release and branching. GCC 9.1 is expected to debut in April.
