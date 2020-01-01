It's 2020 And GCC Has Finally Converted From SVN To Git

I reported a few days ago GCC was hoping to transition to Git this weekend from their large SVN repository. Going into this weekend I wasn't going to be the least bit surprised if this transition got delayed again given all of the months of delays already, but actually, they went ahead and migrated to Git!
On Saturday, the transition of GCC's repository to Git was completed using Eric S Raymond's Reposurgeon utility.
Git conversion ... complete. Verification in progress. #GCC pic.twitter.com/bm6GaUYsTA— GCC - GNU Toolchain (@gnutools) January 11, 2020
Though they quite aren't back open for business yet but still going through verifications. The hope is to have the tree open again on Monday should all verifications pass and nothing too major come up. At the moment it does look like there may be one issue with slow performance for trivially commits but no further word on that yet.
So moving forward they'll be using a Git workflow for developing GCC, similar to LLVM's transition from SVN to Git that finally wrapped up a few months ago.
