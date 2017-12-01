GCC Prepares For Fortran 2018 Support
The Fortran committee decided last month to rename the upcoming Fortran 2015 programming language update to Fortran 2018. GCC support is being prepped.

With this updated programming language technical specification not expected to be published until mid-2018, the committee behind this long-standing programming language decided to rename Fortran 2015 to Fortran 2018. Fortran 2018 should further improve interoperability with C code, improve its parallel programming capabilities, support hexadecimal inputs/outputs, and other improvements over Fortran 2008.

This Sunday morning on the GCC mailing list, Janne Blomqvist published the initial Fortran 2018 patch for GCC. The developer is seeking to land this support in trunk for the upcoming GCC 8.1 stable release.
