GCC Compiler Support Posted For Intel AMX
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 July 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Building upon Intel working on GNU toolchain support for AMX, the newly-detailed Advanced Matrix Extensions being introduced next year with "Sapphire Rapids" Xeon CPUs, the GCC compiler support has been sent out in patch form.

On top of the GNU bits that began at the end of June following Intel publishing documentation on AMX, AMX started landing in LLVM too a few days ago. The latest is AMX enablement for the GNU Compiler Collection sent out overnight.

This patch sets up the tiles support and the new AMX instructions around TILE, INT8, and BF16 capabilities.

This AMX support should be landing in GCC 11 along with other Intel work over the months ahead. GCC 11 will be released as stable in early 2021, which will still likely be prior to any Sapphire Rapids CPUs hitting the streets with this new feature.
Add A Comment
Related News
Frame-Buffer Compression Support For Vintage Intel i865 Graphics Revived
Intel Compute Runtime Update Adds OpenCL + oneAPI Level Zero For DG1
Intel oneDNN 2.0 Deep Neural Network Library Working On More Performance Tuning
Intel Rocket Lake Graphics Support Ready For Liftoff With Linux 5.9
Intel AMX Support Begins Landing In LLVM
Intel's IGC 1.0.4241 Graphics Compiler Adds DG1 Platform Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
5+ Years Late: LLVM's AMD Excavator Target Was Missing Two Features