GCC Compiler Support Posted For Intel AMX

Building upon Intel working on GNU toolchain support for AMX, the newly-detailed Advanced Matrix Extensions being introduced next year with "Sapphire Rapids" Xeon CPUs, the GCC compiler support has been sent out in patch form.
On top of the GNU bits that began at the end of June following Intel publishing documentation on AMX, AMX started landing in LLVM too a few days ago. The latest is AMX enablement for the GNU Compiler Collection sent out overnight.
This patch sets up the tiles support and the new AMX instructions around TILE, INT8, and BF16 capabilities.
This AMX support should be landing in GCC 11 along with other Intel work over the months ahead. GCC 11 will be released as stable in early 2021, which will still likely be prior to any Sapphire Rapids CPUs hitting the streets with this new feature.
