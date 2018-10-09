GCC Is Preparing To End Support For Solaris 10
Solaris 10, what may will argue as the last "good" Solaris operating system release before Sun Microsystems fell under control of Oracle, may soon see its support deprecated by the GCC compiler stack.

With upstream Solaris 10 soon reaching its end of life and an increasing number of failures/issues coming up when testing the GNU Compiler Collection on Solaris 10, the GNU toolchain developers are looking at obsoleting that support.

Rainer Orth laid out a proposal today to deprecate Solaris 10 for the GCC 9 stable compiler release due out early next year. For GCC 10 in H1'2020, the Solaris 10 support would be removed. That's the plan at least and so far no one has voiced any strong objection to dropping the Solaris 10 support from the GCC compiler.


Solaris was a fair amount of fun in the final days of Sun Microsystems, but it looks now like it's time to sunset Solaris 10 by GCC 10.
