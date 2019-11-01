Initial Patches Wire In C++20 Coroutines For The GCC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 18 November 2019 at 01:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
The GNU Compiler Collection continues picking up new features aligned for the upcoming C++20 standard. The latest are patches pending on the mailing list for implementing coroutines in C++.

C++20 is expected to have coroutines per the pending technical specification. Coroutines allow a function to have its execution stopped/suspended and then to be resumed later.

Developer Iain Sandoe has posted an initial set of patches implementing C++ coroutines similar to what is already offered by LLVM Clang and Microsoft MSVC.

These patches are a good start but in their current form are hidden behind a -fcoroutines flag until the support has been vetted.

Judging from that mailing list post, the GCC state for C++ coroutines is looking fairly good with these patches. But with GCC 10 ending its feature development and moving on to bug fixing, depending upon how it plays out this support could be delayed a year until GCC 11.

The current state of C++20 (C++2A) support within GCC can be found via this status page. A lot of functionality for what is expected of C++20 is already in place but a number of items remain.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC Might Finally Have A Static Analysis Framework Thanks To Red Hat
The GCC 10 Compiler Lands OpenMP / OpenACC Offloading To AMD Radeon GPUs
GCC Developers Discuss New Option For Recording Compiler Flags / Details In Binaries
GCC 7.5 Released With 215+ Bug Fixes As The Last Update To GCC7
AMD GCN OpenMP/OpenACC Offloading Patches For The GCC 10 Compiler
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere