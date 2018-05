Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC

Longtime GNU toolchain developer at Red Hat, David Malcolm, has announced the work he is pursuing on compiler-assisted performance analysis with GCC.David Malcom is hoping to make the GNU Compiler Collection produce more useful information about how the compiler optimizes code for GCC developers and advanced end-users. This would provide details about how an optimization could be improved or bugs fixed within GCC as well as for developers/end-users to understand what command-line flags are being used and how they could potentially rework their code for greater performance.GCC currently provides some details such as with the -fopt-info flag and some data being emitted to dump files, but it leaves a lot to be desired. David's new GCC work is aiming to capture "optimization records" in an easily parse-able format, associate these records with areas of hot code, and capturing other meta-data from the compiler. This data could then be spun automatically into an HTML report containing the significant details.More details on these plans as well as some example use-cases can be found via this mailing list post where the Red Hat developer has implemented an experimental version of this code under a "request for comments" flag. Hopefully this compiler-assisted performance analysis functionality will turn into something useful for next year's GCC 9 release.