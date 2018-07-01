Ada Language Support For RISC-V With Latest GCC Patches
6 July 2018
While the GCC compiler merged its RISC-V port last year, among its limitations have been not supporting the Ada compiler. That's now changing thanks to new patches posted today.

Jim Wilson of SiFive, the company behind the initial HiFive Unleashed RISC-V development board, discovered it was easy getting Ada support for the royalty-free CPU instruction set architecture. This is among other GCC improvement efforts at the company, like getting native GDB debugger support working on RISC-V. The RISC-V Linux Ada port is considered low priority, but the patches adding just over 300 lines of code are now available for those interested in this structured, statically-typed language.

The RISC-V Ada port details can be found from the GCC patches mailing list.
