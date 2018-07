Ada Language Support For RISC-V With Latest GCC Patches

While the GCC compiler merged its RISC-V port last year , among its limitations have been not supporting the Ada compiler. That's now changing thanks to new patches posted today.Jim Wilson of SiFive, the company behind the initial HiFive Unleashed RISC-V development board, discovered it was easy getting Ada support for the royalty-free CPU instruction set architecture. This is among other GCC improvement efforts at the company, like getting native GDB debugger support working on RISC-V. The RISC-V Linux Ada port is considered low priority, but the patches adding just over 300 lines of code are now available for those interested in this structured, statically-typed language.The RISC-V Ada port details can be found from the GCC patches mailing list