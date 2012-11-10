GCC 9.5 Released As A Last Hoorah For The GCC9 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 May 2022 at 05:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
For those still on the GNU Compiler Collection 9 series for that compiler introduced in 2019, GCC 9.5 was released today as the last planned point release to that compiler.

GCC 9.5 features various bug fixes back-ported from the newer compiler series. GCC 10/11/12 are all still concurrently being maintained while GCC9 is now old enough that no further maintenance releases are planned.

Most of the bug fixes in GCC 9.5 are rather mundane with not much newsworthy, but if still heavily relying on GCC9 in production it's certainly recommended to upgrade.

The brief GCC 9.5 release announcement can be read on the GCC mailing list.

GCC 13 meanwhile is the version of this free software compiler under development following the recent GCC 12.1 release. GCC 13 as that next feature release will be out around April of 2023.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Linux-Libre 5.18-gnu Continues Its Battle Against Binary Blobs
Zhaoxin Tries Again To Upstream Their "LuJiaZui" CPU Support Within GCC
GCC 12.1 Compiler Released With AVX-512 FP16, Better RISC-V Support, More C++23 Features
GNU Debugger 12.1 Released With Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading By Default
GCC 12's Shiny New C++ Features - More Of C++23 Implemented
GCC 12 Branched, Possible GCC 12.1 Stable Release Next Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
VirtualBox On Linux Affected By Security Vulnerability Leaking Host Data To Guests