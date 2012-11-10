GCC 9.5 Released As A Last Hoorah For The GCC9 Compiler

For those still on the GNU Compiler Collection 9 series for that compiler introduced in 2019, GCC 9.5 was released today as the last planned point release to that compiler.
GCC 9.5 features various bug fixes back-ported from the newer compiler series. GCC 10/11/12 are all still concurrently being maintained while GCC9 is now old enough that no further maintenance releases are planned.
Most of the bug fixes in GCC 9.5 are rather mundane with not much newsworthy, but if still heavily relying on GCC9 in production it's certainly recommended to upgrade.
The brief GCC 9.5 release announcement can be read on the GCC mailing list.
GCC 13 meanwhile is the version of this free software compiler under development following the recent GCC 12.1 release. GCC 13 as that next feature release will be out around April of 2023.
