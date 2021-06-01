While GCC 11 is the latest stable compiler series for the GNU Compiler Collection, for those still making use of GCC 9 that initially debuted in 2019 there is a new point release this week.
GCC 9.4 is the latest point release for this series, coming just a few weeks after GCC 8.5 that ended out the GCC 8 series. Since the release of GCC 9.3 back in March 2020 there have been more than 190 bug fixes to accumulate for this compiler series.
GCC 9.4 is now available with this wide range of "fixes for regressions and serious bugs". No new features are provided by GCC 9.4 but for anything new you'll want to move up to the current GCC 11 series for the latest processor support, shiny new C/C++ features, and other improvements.
GCC 12 is the next feature release in development for debut next year.
