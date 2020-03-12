Following last week's release of GCC 8.4, the GCC 9.3 compiler is out in offering the latest fixes to the newer (and current) GCC 9 compiler series.
GNU Compiler Collection 9.3 ships with 157 known bug fixes over the earlier GCC 9.2 point release from last year. The brief GCC 9.3 release announcement can be found on the GCC mailing list. GCC 9.3 is now the latest stable compiler for the GNU toolchain while GCC 10 will be releasing soon as the next feature release.
GCC 10.1 as the first stable release of the GCC 10 series is tentatively expected for release in 2020. GCC 9.3 doesn't bring any new features but GCC 10 does from ongoing C++20 work to a lot of OpenMP/offload improvements to various CPU support additions and much more -- I'll be wrapping up my GCC 10 feature overview shortly. But until GCC 10.1 is out, GCC 9.3 is now the latest and greatest stable compiler.
Add A Comment