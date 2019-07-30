AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" Compiler Optimizations Back-Ported For GCC 9.2 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 July 2019 at 06:51 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
Last week I wrote about the GCC 10 compiler picking up a new scheduler model and cost tables for AMD Zen 2 CPUs to build off the initial "znver2" microarchitecture target from last year. Fortunately, those Znver2-specific improvements have now been back-ported to the GCC 9 compiler branch so it will see user systems with not as long of a wait until GCC 10 stable.

SUSE compiler engineer Jan Hubicka who worked out the scheduler model and cost table adjustments for Znver2 has now back-ported the changes to gcc-9-branch. With GCC 10.1 as the first GCC 10 stable release not due out until Q2'2020, this back-porting will allow it to see user systems sooner.

GCC 9.2.0 should be out within the next month or two if their past x.2.0 timing is any indication. Though whether that will align for getting this minor bug-fix release into Ubuntu 19.10, Fedora 31, or others, remains to be seen.

Hopefully for future CPU launches, AMD is able to improve their compiler enablement alignment similar to Intel where it comes out well in advance so as not to worry about software release schedules post-launch for getting out this optimized support.

Yesterday I did wrap up compiler benchmarks of the new GCC 10 Znver2 code and will be publishing those results tomorrow.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
FSF-Approved gNewSense Maintainer Parts Way With Project
GCC 10 Lands OpenRISC Support For Floating Point Instructions
Glibc's Slow Turnaround For Y2038 Fixes Is Frustrating
GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu Blesses Sound Open Firmware, Cleans Other Drivers
GCC 10 Lands The Zstd LTO Bytecode Compression Support
GRUB 2.04 Bootloader Released With RISC-V Support, Native UEFI Secure Boot, Btrfs RAID
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed
Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support