The GNU toolchain crew released today GCC 9.2 as the newest stable release to their compiler stack.
GCC 9.2 offers up just bug/regression fixes over the original GCC9 (GCC 9.1) stable release from back in May. One notable item back-ported though from GCC 10 are the AMD Zen 2 improvements for the "-march=znver2" with the new scheduler model and updated cost table for yielding more performant binaries when targeting for these latest-generation EPYC/Ryzen processors.
The GCC 9.2 stable release is available from gcc.gnu.org.
GCC 10 is the next feature release in development and is expected for its stable debut around April~May of next year as GCC 10.1, per GCC's versioning scheme.
