GCC 9.2 Released With Bug Fixes & AMD Zen 2 Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 August 2019 at 06:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The GNU toolchain crew released today GCC 9.2 as the newest stable release to their compiler stack.

GCC 9.2 offers up just bug/regression fixes over the original GCC9 (GCC 9.1) stable release from back in May. One notable item back-ported though from GCC 10 are the AMD Zen 2 improvements for the "-march=znver2" with the new scheduler model and updated cost table for yielding more performant binaries when targeting for these latest-generation EPYC/Ryzen processors.

The GCC 9.2 stable release is available from gcc.gnu.org.

GCC 10 is the next feature release in development and is expected for its stable debut around April~May of next year as GCC 10.1, per GCC's versioning scheme.
