The GNU Compiler Collection 9.2 release should be out next Monday while until then a release candidate was issued today for testing.
GCC 9.2 offers various bug fixes back-ported to the GCC 9 branch since the inaugural stable release earlier this year, GCC 9.1.
It's largely been mundane bug fixes since the GCC 9.1.0 release at the start of May, but one notable addition to GCC 9.2 is the expanded AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" support that includes the updated cost tables and scheduler model catered for AMD's new 7nm processors. This is much better off than the Znver2 support that originally was added for GCC 9 with some of the new instructions supported but no adjustments for the cost tables and scheduler model. Those improved bits were contributed by SUSE's compiler folks to GCC 10 and then managed to get back-ported for GCC 9.2.
See last week's Ryzen 9 3900X GCC compiler benchmarks with the updated AMD Znver2 code to get an idea for the performance difference.
More details on today's GCC 9.2.0 Release Candidate via the GNU mailing list.
