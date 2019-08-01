GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 August 2019 at 10:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
The GNU Compiler Collection 9.2 release should be out next Monday while until then a release candidate was issued today for testing.

GCC 9.2 offers various bug fixes back-ported to the GCC 9 branch since the inaugural stable release earlier this year, GCC 9.1.

It's largely been mundane bug fixes since the GCC 9.1.0 release at the start of May, but one notable addition to GCC 9.2 is the expanded AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" support that includes the updated cost tables and scheduler model catered for AMD's new 7nm processors. This is much better off than the Znver2 support that originally was added for GCC 9 with some of the new instructions supported but no adjustments for the cost tables and scheduler model. Those improved bits were contributed by SUSE's compiler folks to GCC 10 and then managed to get back-ported for GCC 9.2.

See last week's Ryzen 9 3900X GCC compiler benchmarks with the updated AMD Znver2 code to get an idea for the performance difference.

More details on today's GCC 9.2.0 Release Candidate via the GNU mailing list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 10's LTO Will Make Use Of Available CPU Cores By Default
AMD Radeon GCN Offloading Support For OpenMP/OpenACC On The Way For GCC 10
Glibc 2.30 Released With Unicode 12.1 Support, New POSIX-Proposed Functions
AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" Compiler Optimizations Back-Ported For GCC 9.2 Compiler
FSF-Approved gNewSense Maintainer Parts Way With Project
GCC 10 Lands OpenRISC Support For Floating Point Instructions
Popular News This Week
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Manjaro Moving Ahead With Snap Support, Bundling Proprietary FreeOffice
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks