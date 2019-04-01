GCC 9.1 RC2 Released Ahead Of Friday's Compiler Debut With Zen 2, Cascadelake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 April 2019 at 10:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Barring any glaring bugs being discovered in the next few days, GCC 9.1 will be released on Friday as the first stable release of the GCC 9 compiler.

The first GCC 9.1 release candidate came last week after the GNU Compiler Collection reached no "P1" regressions that are of the highest priority and must be cleared out before the annual compiler release.

GCC 9.1-RC1 has been doing well and now today release manager Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat released GCC 9.1 RC2. Jakub says the official GCC 9.1.0 release is still on track for likely releasing on Friday, 3 May.

There are many improvements and new additions with GCC 9 including Intel Cascadelake support (enabling AVX-512 VNNI compared to the Skylake AVX-512 target), initial AMD Zen 2 support though not yet fully tuned, various new Intel extensions, partial support for OpenMP 5.0, initial support for the D programming language with its front-end finally being merged, continued experimental work on C++2A language support, various ARM improvements, OpenRISC support was merged, and many other features.

GCC 9 is set to be another exciting compiler update and has been working out well in our testing of the development state in recent months. GCC 9 is already shipping early in Fedora 30 while Ubuntu users will need to wait until 19.10 and other Linux distributions on their respective release schedules. GCC 10 development meanwhile is already open on master.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC9-RC Is Out With Hopes Of GCC 9.1 Next Week Bringing AMD Zen 2, D Language, OpenMP 5
GCC 9.1-RC1 Is Being Assembled, GCC 10.0 Development Opens
GNU Shepherd 0.6 Released - Adds Support For One-Shot Services
GNU Emacs 26.2 Released With Unicode 11.0 Support
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
GNU Gets Gas'ed Up For Intel BFloat16 Support
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
NVIDIA "AltMode" Open-Source Driver Heading To Mainline Kernel With Linux 5.2