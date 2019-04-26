GCC9-RC Is Out With Hopes Of GCC 9.1 Next Week Bringing AMD Zen 2, D Language, OpenMP 5
Following yesterday's branching of the GCC 9 code-base after hitting no high priority regressions left and thus opening trunk for GCC 10 development, the release candidate of GCC 9 is now available while the official GCC 9.1.0 compiler may be released next week if all goes well.

The GCC 9 release candidate is available now as what should be the final test release before the stable compiler release. Those wanting to test out GCC 9 over the days ahead can grab it here.

If all goes well, GCC 9.1.0 will be out next Friday, 3 May.

See the GCC 9 feature overview to learn more about this annual GNU Compiler Collection update bringing OpenMP improvements, AMD Zen 2 support, D programming language support was merged, the AMD GCN back-end was merged, OpenRISC support introduced, and a whole lot more.
