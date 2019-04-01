GCC 9 has reached zero "P1" regressions that mark issues of the highest priority. With that list cleared, GCC 9.1 is moving towards release as the first stable version of GCC 9. GCC 9.1-RC1 will be out soon while GCC 10.0 is open on master.
Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek shared that the last 12 P1 regressions have been addressed and thus the current compiler code branched to the newly-created gcc-9-branch. That in turn marks the SVN/Git code opening up for GCC 10.0 development on master. GCC 10 will be developed over the next year culminating with the GCC 10.1 compiler release around this time next year.
GCC 9.1-RC1 should be out on Friday and at this stage only blocker regression fixes and documentation fixes are allowed to land in the GCC 9 branch. The GCC 9.1.0 release should most likely be out in early May.
See our GCC 9 feature overview to learn more about this annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection.
