GCC 9.1-RC1 Is Being Assembled, GCC 10.0 Development Opens
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 April 2019 at 03:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
GCC 9 has reached zero "P1" regressions that mark issues of the highest priority. With that list cleared, GCC 9.1 is moving towards release as the first stable version of GCC 9. GCC 9.1-RC1 will be out soon while GCC 10.0 is open on master.

Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek shared that the last 12 P1 regressions have been addressed and thus the current compiler code branched to the newly-created gcc-9-branch. That in turn marks the SVN/Git code opening up for GCC 10.0 development on master. GCC 10 will be developed over the next year culminating with the GCC 10.1 compiler release around this time next year.

GCC 9.1-RC1 should be out on Friday and at this stage only blocker regression fixes and documentation fixes are allowed to land in the GCC 9 branch. The GCC 9.1.0 release should most likely be out in early May.

See our GCC 9 feature overview to learn more about this annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Shepherd 0.6 Released - Adds Support For One-Shot Services
GNU Emacs 26.2 Released With Unicode 11.0 Support
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
GNU Gets Gas'ed Up For Intel BFloat16 Support
IBM Adds New "Arch13" Processor Support To GCC 9
A GCC Parallelization Bottleneck Might Get Addressed This Summer
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance