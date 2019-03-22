GCC 9 Is Being Worked Into Shape For Releasing In The Weeks Ahead
29 March 2019
GCC 9 release manager Richard Biener of SUSE has provided a status report concerning the state of getting the GNU Compiler Collection 9.1 shipped.

Since the last status report, the developers have halved the number of P1 bug reports, the most severe regressions. There still are 12 P1 priority regressions blocking GCC 9.1.0 from moving forward, but they hope to address that in the weeks ahead. There's also the possibility some of these issues will deemed not P1 priority and demoted to P2/P3 and thus clear the compiler release to happen.

While only P1 issues are blocking the release, there are current 158 regressions of P2 (down 27), 25 P3 regressions (down 7), and 138 P4 regressions (down 31).

All in all, per the status report, GCC 9 is getting closer to being released. The developers hope they'll be able to stick to their usual release target of formally releasing GCC 9.1 at the end of April otherwise early May.

See our GCC 9 feature overview to learn about the grand improvements in this next compiler release.
