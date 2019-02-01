GCC 9 Continues Stabilizing While GCC 8.3 Will Slip In Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 8 February 2019 at 06:11 AM EST.
The GCC 9.1.0 release as the first stable version of GCC 9 is stabilizing at a rate where it should debut by/around April. For those sticking to the GCC 8 series a bit longer, the GCC 8.3.0 compiler update is also on the way.

Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek sent out a status report for GCC 8.3 with that release about due based upon its traditional timing. However, there was recently a P1 regression (the most severe) recently recorded. Once that regression gets tackled, the GCC 8.3.0 release will likely be tagged. There's also a call for back-porting of any other relevant fixes back to the GCC8 stable series.

Meanwhile, SUSE's Richard Biener sent out a GCC 9 status report with there now being 18 less P1 regressions, but the overall count for these most important regressions now at 24. They need to clear out those regressions (or otherwise demote them to a lower tier), before GCC 9.1 will be ready for release.

That first GCC 9 stable release as their annual big feature release should likely be out in the next two months.
