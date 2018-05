Being very early in the GCC 9.0 development cycle following the GCC 8 stable release earlier this week, a number of BRIG front-end improvements have landed. BRIG as a reminder is the binary form for HSA IL.In January of 2017 is when the GCC BRIG support landed in time for GCC 7. With the GCC 8 release there are some BRIG improvements for this compiler's HSA support, but nothing really too notable. Sadly, since this code has been merged, I haven't heard of any major users of this code intended for supporting HSA accelerators with AMD seemingly divesting in HSA.Those unfamiliar with the GCC HSA/BRIG efforts can see this 2015 presentation from the GNU Cauldron on the topic.But as a good sign the code is still moving forward, a number of BRIG commits were merged over the past day. A list of the GCC BRIG activity can be found via this Git query . This was the first activity on BRIG since January.Most notable of this latest work is support now for whole program optimizations . These latest improvements come courtesy of Parmance, a parallel performance engineering consulting firm, while the other work on BRIG over the past year has been largely thanks to Red Hat and Linaro.