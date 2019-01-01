GCC 9 Enters Its Final Stage Of Development, Releasing Around April

SUSE's Richard Biener announced this morning that "stage three" development on GCC 9 is now over, which means all that's left before releasing it as GCC 9.1 is to carry out more regression and documentation fixes.
As of this morning there are 42 regressions of P1 priority (the highest priority). Once all of those highest priority bugs have been properly addressed (or otherwise demoted), GCC 9.1.0 will debut as the first stable GCC 9 build. That also marks the branching of the GCC9 code and opening GCC 10 development on the master branch.
While not blockers to releasing, GCC currently has 187 P2 regressions, 47 P3 regressions, 182 P4 regressions, and 25 P5 regressions, per the status report.
Given the past GCC release timing, GCC 9.1.0 will likely debut around April if the bug clearing goes at a similar pace.
