The D Language Front-End Is Trying Now To Get Into GCC 9

Going on for a while now have been D language front-end patches for GCC to allow this programming language to be supported by the GNU Compiler Collection. It's been a long battle getting to this state but it looks like it soon might be mainlined.
Last June was the approval by the GCC Steering Committee to allow D support in GCC. While the committee approved of its addition, the D language front-end didn't end up getting merged in time for the GCC 8 stable release that took place earlier this year.
The code has gone through several revisions and once more today marks the latest patch series. Iain Buclaw of the GDC Project resurrected the D front-end patches, which in their latest form are lighter than in previous series while adding in support for new ports and test suite coverage. GDC has been the project pushing along this D front-end for GCC derived from the Digital Mars D (DMD) compiler code.
Those interested in the D programming language and its support by GCC can checkout the latest patches via this series on the mailing list. Here's to hoping the D language support will make it into GCC 9 due out in early 2019.
The D language hasn't been getting nearly as much attention as the likes of Rust and Golang, but feel free to share your thoughts on it in the forums.
