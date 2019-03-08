GCC 9 Offering Up Better Error Messages, JSON Output Support
8 March 2019
Besides new/improved CPU targets, C++20 additions, and a lot of other additions to the code-base for GCC 9, there is also continued work on usability improvements for developers to make their lives easier and helping out with more precise error/warning details.

David Malcom of Red Hat's compiler toolchain team has done his annual post outlining the usability improvements to find in this forthcoming compiler release. Among the quality of life improvements for developers using GCC9 include various diagnostic improvements to provide more helpful details to developers, the ability to dump diagnostics now to JSON output format so it can be easily parsed by other programs/scripts, simpler C++ errors in some cases, better indications where GCC can't vectorize a chunk of code, and other new hints and messaging improvements.

Learn more about the GCC 9 usability enhancements via developers.redhat.com.
