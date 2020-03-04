GCC 8.4 Released With A Year Worth Of Bug Fixes
For those making use of the GCC 8 compiler series, GCC 8.4 is out with all of the bug fixes collected since GCC 8.3's release in February of last year.

GCC 8.4 solely consists of fixes to the GCC 8 series. Those building their compiler from source can obtain the new GCC 8.4 at gcc.gnu.org.

GCC 8.5 meanwhile is expected this autumn as the final point release to the GCC 8 compiler series.

Meanwhile for the current GCC 9 stable series, GCC 9.3 is expected for release in the next week or so with all of the fixes collected there since last August.

GCC 10 meanwhile should make its maiden voyage in the next month or so as the annual feature update to the GNU Compiler Collection.
