GCC 8.4 RC Compiler Released For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 February 2020 at 03:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
GCC 8.4 will hopefully be released next week but for now a release candidate is available for testing the latest bug fixes in the mature GCC8 series.

GCC 8.4 is aiming for release next week as potentially the last of the GCC8 series while GCC 9.3 is also coming soon. GCC 8.4 represents all of the relevant bug fixes over the past year for back-porting to users still on GCC 8. GCC 10 (in the form of version GCC 10.1) meanwhile as the next feature release should be out in the next month or two.

The brief details on the GCC 8.4 release candidate can be found via the GCC mailing list. Unless any issues come up, the release plan is to ship GCC 8.4.0 on 4 March.
