While GCC 10 will be releasing in the next month or two as the annual feature update to the GNU Compiler Collection, GCC 8.4 is expected for release soon along with GCC 9.3.
GCC 8.4 is already past due for release while Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek is trying to get its release organized in the coming weeks along with GCC 9.3. It's been nearly one year since GCC 8.3 and thus many fixes in tow for GCC 8.4. But two "P1" regressions of the highest priority are left to be addressed or demoted before the 8.4 release can happen. Jakub is hoping to create a release candidate of GCC 8.4 on 26 February and to then officially release the GCC 8.4 stable compiler the first week of March. A similar GCC 9.3 release is also expected soon for those on this current GCC 9 stable series.
The GCC 8.4 and GCC 9.3 compiler updates are just seeing stable bug-fixes for these mature compiler series while the forthcoming GCC 10 is what's bringing the latest C/C++ advancements, new hardware support, and other features. The tentative GCC 8.4 plans can be found on the project's mailing list.
