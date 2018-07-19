GCC 8.2 as the first point release to the stable GCC 8 compiler is tentatively set to debut next Thursday, 26 July, but available now for testing is the release candidate.
Available today is 8.2.0-RC-20180719 as the release candidate to GCC 8.2.0.
No release overview has been provided, but it basically boils down to various bug/regression fixes and documentation updates. Those curious about a particular change to GCC 8 can see the gcc-8-branch change-log.
One change important to this release that is indeed included is the fix for better "-march=native" performance on Intel Skylake CPUs and newer as for the past number of months when using the -march=native option on the newer Intel micro-architectures it hasn't been properly tuned.
More GCC benchmarks will be coming up on Phoronix shortly.
