Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat today announced the relase of GCC 8.2 stable as the first point relase to the stable GCC 8 compiler that debuted earlier this year.
GCC 8.2 just contains bug/regression fixes over GCC 8.1. Coming in though as perhaps the most notable fix for GCC 8.2 is fixed tuning when using -march=native on Intel Skylake CPUs and newer with this glaring shortcoming having been part of the GCC8 release for several months. If you tune for "-march=native" on GCC 8 with newer Intel CPUs, this fix may be noticeable for performance-sensitive workloads.
The brief GCC 8.2 relase announcement can be read on the GCC mailing list. GCC 8.3 as the next bug-fix release is expected around the end of the year or start of 2019. GCC 9 meanwhile is the next major feature release in development and should debut as GCC 9.1 around the end of Q1'2019.
4 Comments