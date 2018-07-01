Developers behind the GNU Compiler Collection intend to get release preparations underway soon for the GCC 8.2 compiler.
GCC8 remains open for bug/regression fixes and documentation updates with GCC 8.2 due to be the first point release under the GCC versioning policy where the May release of GCC 8.1 marked the project's first stable feature release of GCC8. New feature development meanwhile remains focused on GCC 9, which will be released initially as GCC 9.1 around early 2019.
So to no surprise, GCC 8.2 is set to carry just various regression fixes primarily as more developers began trying out this annually updated compiler following the recent stable release.
One fix we're looking forward to seeing should be a fix for botched "-march=native" support for Intel Skylake CPUs and newer that happened to just be revealed on Thursday but will hopefully be committed to the GCC 8 branch in time.
Release manager Richard Biener of SUSE has announced his plans for the GCC 8.2 release candidate by the mid to end of next week and the actual point release should come after that point. As it stands now there is just one P1 regression (the highest priority regression) remaining and that pertains to a C++ issue. There are currently 110 P2 regressions and 39 P3 regressions.
