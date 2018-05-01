Version 8.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) was released today as the major update for the year of this important free software compiler.
Under their awkward versioning scheme in place since GCC 5, the GCC 8.1 release today is the first stable version of GCC 8 that has been in development the past year. GCC 8.2, 8.3, etc, will arrive over the coming months as bug-fix/point releases while GCC 9.0.0 is now the version currently in-development on Git/SVN and will arrive next year in the form of GCC 9.1 stable.
GCC 8 brings experimental C++2A support, initial tuning for Intel Cannonlake/Icelake CPUs, improvements to PGO and other compiler optimizations, updates to the Golang support, and many other improvements and new features.
GCC 8.1 was announced a few minutes ago on the GCC mailing list by release manager Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat.
2 Comments